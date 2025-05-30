Insider Buying: Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Petrus Resources Ltd. (TSE:PRQ – Get Free Report) Director Peter Julius Verburg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.31 per share, with a total value of C$13,100.00.

Petrus Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PRQ opened at C$1.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.79, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Petrus Resources Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$161.33 million, a P/E ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.36.

Petrus Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Petrus Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.41%.

Petrus Resources Company Profile

Petrus Resources Ltd is a company that is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of energy business assets. The company receives maximum revenue from oil and natural gas. The company’s core operating areas are Ferrier, Central Alberta, and the Rocky Mountain foothills.

