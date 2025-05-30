Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Cameco (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 28,210 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 942% compared to the average volume of 2,706 put options.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CCJ shares. Glj Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco during the first quarter worth $28,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CCJ stock opened at $59.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.99 and a 200 day moving average of $49.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 211.11 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $549.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.07 million. Cameco had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cameco will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

