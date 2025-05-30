Anthony Grillo Purchases 1,250 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo acquired 1,250 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3%
NYSE:EMD opened at $9.61 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile
Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
