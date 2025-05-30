Anthony Grillo Purchases 1,250 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) Stock

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo acquired 1,250 shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $12,062.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,062.50. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.61 on Friday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $10.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68.

Get Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 551.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,674 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 92,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 109,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after purchasing an additional 141,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.