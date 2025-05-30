Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC) Short Interest Down 44.4% in May

Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 41,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.78, for a total value of $47,340.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 772,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,191,343.96. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $140,370 over the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hurco Companies

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 52,667 shares during the quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 2.85% of Hurco Companies worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hurco Companies Trading Down 2.3%

Hurco Companies stock opened at $14.52 on Friday. Hurco Companies has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 0.49.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative return on equity of 7.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $46.41 million for the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Hurco Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

