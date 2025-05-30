Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Sands China Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SCHYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 45.5% from the April 30th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Sands China Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCHYY opened at $19.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.44, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.38. Sands China has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $29.40.

Get Sands China alerts:

Sands China Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2733 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCHYY shares. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Sands China to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Sands China from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Sands China from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Report on Sands China

About Sands China

Sands China Ltd. develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts and casinos in Macao. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao resort, The Plaza Macao, and The Sands Macao casino; the Cotai Expo, a convention and exhibition hall; and the Cotai Arena and the Londoner Arena entertainment venues, as well as Cotai Water Jet ferry for leisure and business travelers.

Further Reading

