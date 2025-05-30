Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Buys $11,710.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile
Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
