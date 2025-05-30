Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Director Buys $11,710.00 in Stock

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Grillo acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $11,710.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $11,710. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.65 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.44.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 151.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,091 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.