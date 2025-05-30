ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 0.3%
NASDAQ NDRA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $577.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.
ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($5.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Research Report on NDRA
ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile
ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ENDRA Life Sciences
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- How to Buy Gold Stock and Invest in Gold
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.