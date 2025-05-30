ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Short Interest Down 45.2% in May

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,800 shares, a decline of 45.2% from the April 30th total of 121,800 shares. Currently, 9.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 163,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ENDRA Life Sciences Stock Up 0.3%

NASDAQ NDRA opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.19. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.90 and a 52 week high of $577.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($9.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.10) by ($5.30). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences will post -47.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ENDRA Life Sciences from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technologies to improve the capabilities of clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company is developing thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that uses radio frequency pulses to generate ultrasonic waves in tissue to create high-contrast images for use in the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as in tissue composition, temperature monitoring, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

