iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Short Interest Down 44.6% in May

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,300 shares, a decrease of 44.6% from the April 30th total of 153,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 272,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.02 and a 52-week high of $50.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.98.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

