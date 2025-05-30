Q2 Earnings Forecast for BioLineRx Issued By Zacks Small Cap

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for BioLineRx in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst J. Vandermosten expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BioLineRx’s current full-year earnings is ($5.80) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for BioLineRx’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Sunday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLineRx in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd.

BLRX opened at $3.79 on Friday. BioLineRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.15.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The biotechnology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $2.23. BioLineRx had a negative net margin of 90.57% and a negative return on equity of 163.37%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioLineRx stock. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,010,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 50.50% of BioLineRx as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

