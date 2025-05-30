Darcy Will Sells 1,500 Shares of Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH) Stock

Gamehost Inc. (TSE:GH – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Will sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.16, for a total transaction of C$16,740.00.

Gamehost Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:GH opened at C$11.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$238.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Gamehost Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$9.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.35.

Gamehost Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Gamehost’s dividend payout ratio is 50.84%.

Gamehost Company Profile

Gamehost Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates hospitality and gaming properties in Alberta. It operates through Gaming, Hotel, and Food and Beverage segments. The company's gaming activities include the operation of company owned table games, electronic gaming tables, government owned slot machines, video lottery terminals, and lottery ticket kiosks, as well as the provision of food, beverage, and entertainment services.

