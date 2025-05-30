Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) CAO Luke Tavis Sells 970 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) CAO Luke Tavis sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $21,660.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,178.24. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Remitly Global Stock Down 2.3%
Shares of RELY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.16.
Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.
Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.
