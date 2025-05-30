Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY) CAO Luke Tavis Sells 970 Shares

Remitly Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) CAO Luke Tavis sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $21,660.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,178.24. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Remitly Global Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of RELY opened at $21.03 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94. Remitly Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.68 and a beta of 0.16.

Remitly Global (NASDAQ:RELY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Remitly Global had a negative return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 2.93%. The company had revenue of $361.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Remitly Global’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Remitly Global, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Remitly Global

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Remitly Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 74.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Remitly Global in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on Remitly Global from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Remitly Global from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Remitly Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.88.

About Remitly Global

(Get Free Report)

Remitly Global, Inc provides digital financial services for immigrants and their families. It primarily offers cross-border remittance services in approximately 170 countries. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

