Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH) Director Charles Brynelsen Buys 13,000 Shares

Envoy Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCH – Get Free Report) Director Charles Brynelsen acquired 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $21,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,600. This trade represents a 650.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Charles Brynelsen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 27th, Charles Brynelsen acquired 35,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00.
- On Thursday, May 22nd, Charles Brynelsen acquired 2,000 shares of Envoy Medical stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.68 per share, with a total value of $3,360.00.
Envoy Medical Stock Up 0.9%
Shares of Envoy Medical stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Envoy Medical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.45 and a 200 day moving average of $1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $34.12 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.33.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Envoy Medical from $9.25 to $9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Envoy Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. DSG Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Envoy Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.59% of the company’s stock.
Envoy Medical Company Profile
Envoy Medical, Inc, a hearing health company, provides medical technologies for the hearing loss spectrum. Its products include personal sound amplification devices; hearing aids; Esteem fully implanted active middle ear implants; auditory osseointegrated implants; and Acclaim cochlear implants. The company was formerly known as Envoy Medical Corporation and changed its name to Envoy Medical, Inc in September 2023.
