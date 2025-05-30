Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF) Director Gregory B. Graves Sells 2,127 Shares

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LSF – Get Free Report) Director Gregory B. Graves sold 2,127 shares of Laird Superfood stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $14,952.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,507.19. This represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Laird Superfood Trading Up 2.5%

LSF opened at $6.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $66.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 2.27. Laird Superfood, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $10.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Laird Superfood

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Laird Superfood by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 75,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Laird Superfood by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its position in Laird Superfood by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 85,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 12,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Laird Superfood in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. The company provides powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products; performance mushroom supplements; functional, organic roasted, and instant coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; harvest snacks; and other food items.

