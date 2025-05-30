Desjardins Forecasts Weaker Earnings for Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) – Analysts at Desjardins lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. The consensus estimate for Bank of Nova Scotia’s current full-year earnings is $7.13 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Bank of Nova Scotia’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.00.

BNS stock opened at C$73.54 on Friday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of C$60.68 and a twelve month high of C$80.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$68.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$72.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 67.00%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

