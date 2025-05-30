DA Davidson Estimates Photronics’ Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Photronics in a report released on Thursday, May 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Photronics’ FY2025 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Photronics Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of PLAB opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics has a twelve month low of $16.46 and a twelve month high of $31.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Photronics’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of Photronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 552,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,538,890. The trade was a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,306.24. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the first quarter worth about $648,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Photronics by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 62,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 3,526 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 96,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Photronics by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Photronics by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 36,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

See Also

