HC Wainwright Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Liquidia

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Liquidia in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.30). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Liquidia’s current full-year earnings is ($1.51) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Liquidia’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.03). Liquidia had a negative net margin of 765.38% and a negative return on equity of 163.21%. The company had revenue of $3.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LQDA. Raymond James upped their target price on Liquidia from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 price objective on Liquidia and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Liquidia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liquidia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.67.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $15.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 0.24. Liquidia has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $19.41.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DMC Group LLC increased its position in Liquidia by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. DMC Group LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Catalina Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liquidia by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 18,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Liquidia by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 80,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 65,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Liquidia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 188,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Rajeev Saggar sold 2,450 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $33,491.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,597,287.84. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler sold 5,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $80,931.48. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 570,301 shares in the company, valued at $7,738,984.57. This trade represents a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,138 shares of company stock worth $450,233 in the last three months. 26.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its lead product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD).

