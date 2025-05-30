HC Wainwright Issues Optimistic Estimate for ETON Earnings

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($0.14) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Eton Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 million. Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 15.81% and a negative return on equity of 36.29%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETON. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

ETON opened at $18.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.58. The company has a market capitalization of $507.40 million, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 1.22. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETON. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $805,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 230.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 214,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 149,864 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 128,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the period. 27.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

