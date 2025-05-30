Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.70% of Portman Ridge Finance worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 216,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 131,630 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 178,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 50,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 106,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after buying an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Portman Ridge Finance by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 65,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares in the last quarter. 30.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Portman Ridge Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Portman Ridge Finance Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ PTMN opened at $12.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65 and a beta of 0.64. Portman Ridge Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $12.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.04 million. Portman Ridge Finance had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 14.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Portman Ridge Finance Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Portman Ridge Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -166.37%.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in unitranche loans (including last out), first lien loans, second lien loans, subordinated debt, equity co-investment, mezzanine, buyout in middle market companies. It also makes acquisitions in businesses complementary to the firm's business.

