Confluence Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 266.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $556,000. 16.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.80 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Dbs Bank raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.36.

NYSE:TTE opened at $58.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $73.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.79, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.58.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.05). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $47.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

