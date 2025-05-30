Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 113,022 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMV – Free Report) by 44.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 143,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,022 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 270,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after buying an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Envision Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envision Financial Planning LLC now owns 206,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,714 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 168,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 140,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 37,236 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,091,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSMV opened at $20.49 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.74 and a fifty-two week high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.81.

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.0556 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2031 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2031. BSMV was launched on Sep 15, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

