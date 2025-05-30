Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Has $386,000 Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. reduced its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $564.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $499.47 and a 12-month high of $595.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $557.45.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $4.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.04. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, May 16th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $655.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Roper Technologies from $694.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $632.36.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

