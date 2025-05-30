Confluence Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. (NYSE:PSBD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Palmer Square Capital BDC worth $1,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSBD. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 995.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 5,482 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Palmer Square Capital BDC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 31,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 57,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 24,232 shares during the period. 6.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palmer Square Capital BDC

In other Palmer Square Capital BDC news, President Matthew L. Bloomfield purchased 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.38 per share, for a total transaction of $64,596.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 32,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,511.64. The trade was a 14.85% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSBD. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.50 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Palmer Square Capital BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palmer Square Capital BDC from $16.00 to $13.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palmer Square Capital BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Price Performance

Shares of PSBD opened at $13.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76. The stock has a market cap of $447.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 0.63. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Palmer Square Capital BDC (NYSE:PSBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $31.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. Palmer Square Capital BDC had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 41.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.42%. Palmer Square Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 288.00%.

Palmer Square Capital BDC Company Profile

Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment company which primarily lends to and invests in corporate debt securities, including small to large private U.S. companies and has elected to be regulated as a business development company. Palmer Square Capital BDC Inc is based in MISSION WOODS, Kan.

