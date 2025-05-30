Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Sells 515 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 34,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total transaction of $4,115,065.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,993 shares in the company, valued at $19,590,128.67. This trade represents a 17.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

NUE stock opened at $108.92 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $170.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.07.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NUE. Argus set a $155.00 price objective on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nucor from $153.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.89.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

