Confluence Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AerCap were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of AerCap by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 19,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in AerCap by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in AerCap by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of AER stock opened at $114.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AerCap Holdings has a one year low of $82.21 and a one year high of $115.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.70. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. AerCap had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 32.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AerCap Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. UBS Group lowered shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AerCap currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.25.

AerCap Profile

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

