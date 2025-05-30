Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Trims Stake in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lowered its position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Heartland Express worth $742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Heartland Express by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,506,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,338,000 after acquiring an additional 123,399 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 898,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after purchasing an additional 45,732 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Express by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 730,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 63,493 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Heartland Express by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 696,823 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 157,892 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Heartland Express by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 591,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,639,000 after buying an additional 285,838 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Heartland Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Heartland Express from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James G. Pratt bought 6,571 shares of Heartland Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.96 per share, for a total transaction of $58,876.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,800. This trade represents a 28.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust purchased 148,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,141,694.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,046,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,060,791.20. This represents a 16.50% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 619,031 shares of company stock worth $5,125,232 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Heartland Express stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $708.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.30. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $13.67.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $219.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.37 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. Heartland Express’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

See Also

