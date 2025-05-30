Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:B – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,798 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,293,792 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $516,055,000 after acquiring an additional 19,189,830 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,225,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 64,310,800 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $996,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,598,292 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 236.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,815,946 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $105,692,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,991,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upped their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Barrick Gold from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Barrick Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.05.

B opened at $19.01 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.41 and a 1 year high of $47.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.08%.

Barrick Gold announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the gold and copper producer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

