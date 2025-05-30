Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 2,076 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 163,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,076 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 173.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IBDS opened at $24.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.06. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a twelve month low of $23.61 and a twelve month high of $24.68.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (IBDS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between December 31, 2026 and December 16, 2027. IBDS was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

