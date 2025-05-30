Music Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

Apple, Amazon.com, Spotify Technology, Alibaba Group, and Walt Disney are the five Music stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Music stocks are publicly traded equity shares of companies that create, distribute or monetize music—everything from record labels and streaming platforms to live-event promoters and music publishers. By buying music stocks, investors gain exposure to revenue streams like streaming subscriptions, concert ticket sales and licensing royalties. Examples include Spotify, Universal Music Group and Live Nation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Music stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Apple stock traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $200.42. 36,769,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,183,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.71. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $169.21 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded up $4.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $205.38. The stock had a trading volume of 23,179,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,948,756. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.75. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

SPOT stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $654.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,278,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,208,947. Spotify Technology has a twelve month low of $288.07 and a twelve month high of $670.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $595.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $545.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.87 and a beta of 1.72.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.76. 6,112,639 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,028,089. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $121.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $71.80 and a 1-year high of $148.43.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $2.87 on Tuesday, hitting $112.59. The stock had a trading volume of 5,337,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,024,383. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.37. Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The stock has a market cap of $202.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

