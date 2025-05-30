Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Purchases $62,631.60 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 31,160 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,631.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,520 shares in the company, valued at $330,685.20. This represents a 23.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

United Homes Group Stock Up 7.9%

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

Institutional Trading of United Homes Group

About United Homes Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

