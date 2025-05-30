Insider Buying: United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHG) VP Purchases $62,631.60 in Stock

United Homes Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) VP Pennington W. Nieri purchased 31,160 shares of United Homes Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $62,631.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 164,520 shares in the company, valued at $330,685.20. This represents a 23.37% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ UHG opened at $2.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market cap of $152.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. United Homes Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $7.80.

United Homes Group (NASDAQ:UHGGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $87.00 million for the quarter. United Homes Group had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a positive return on equity of 1,250.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Anson Funds Management LP raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 2,543,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,922 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in United Homes Group by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in United Homes Group during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Homes Group, Inc, a homebuilding company, engages in the design, building, and sale of homes in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It provides detached single-family houses, as well as attached single-family houses, including duplex and town houses for entry-level buyers, first time move-ups, second time move-ups, third time move-ups, and custom builds.

