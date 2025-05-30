Sanj K. Patel Sells 4,837 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $130,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,198. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KNSA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 84.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

