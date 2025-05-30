Sanj K. Patel Sells 4,837 Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $130,599.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,198. This represents a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
KNSA opened at $27.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.13 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.61. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.38 and a fifty-two week high of $28.56.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.35 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
KNSA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.80.
View Our Latest Report on KNSA
About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.