Top Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Today – May 27th

D-Wave Quantum, IonQ, Rigetti Computing, Quantum Computing, Booz Allen Hamilton, Rigetti Computing, and AmpliTech Group are the seven Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that focus on the research, design and commercialization of quantum hardware, software and related services. By investing in these equities, stakeholders gain exposure to the potential of quantum technologies to deliver exponential performance gains in areas like cryptography, optimization and material science. As the industry matures, both specialized startups and established tech giants feature in this market segment. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

NYSE:QBTS traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.29. 96,022,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,834,023. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.92 and a 200 day moving average of $6.85. D-Wave Quantum has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $19.76.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IONQ traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.48. The stock had a trading volume of 23,102,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,351,477. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.20. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a PE ratio of -57.66 and a beta of 2.46.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of RGTI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 65,261,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,027,633. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.39. Rigetti Computing has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of QUBT traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.97. 32,918,093 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,930,493. Quantum Computing has a 52 week low of $0.35 and a 52 week high of $27.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.80 and a beta of 3.74.

Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Shares of BAH stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,768,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,454,750. The company has a market cap of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52 week low of $101.05 and a 52 week high of $190.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.06 and a 200-day moving average of $125.48.

Rigetti Computing (RGTIW)

Rigetti Computing stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.25. The stock had a trading volume of 606,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,063. Rigetti Computing has a 12 month low of $0.06 and a 12 month high of $9.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.49.

AmpliTech Group (AMPG)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. designs, engineers, and assembles micro-wave component-based amplifiers. The company’s products include radio frequency (RF) amplifiers and related subsystems, such as low noise amplifiers for use in receivers of various communication systems comprising Wi-Fi, radar, satellite, base station, cell phone, radio, etc.; and medium power amplifiers that provide enhanced output power and gain in transceiver chains.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPG traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.48. 515,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,195,187. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AmpliTech Group has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $6.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of -1.11.

