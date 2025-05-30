David Buonasera Sells 3,653 Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) CTO David Buonasera sold 3,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $54,904.59. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 267,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,019,683.32. The trade was a 1.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

David Buonasera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, David Buonasera sold 8,742 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $139,872.00.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $16.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 270.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.73. Magnite, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $15.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $145.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.18 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. Magnite’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

MGNI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Magnite from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum set a $24.00 price objective on Magnite and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Magnite from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Magnite by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 192,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Magnite during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Magnite by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 109,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 55,971 shares during the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd raised its position in Magnite by 608.6% during the 1st quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Magnite by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 404,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

