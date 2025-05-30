Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Max Holtzman Sells 7,096 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 7,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $163,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Agrify Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGFY opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $84.44.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify

Agrify Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rip Road Capital Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Agrify by 15.6% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 77,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after buying an additional 10,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $841,000. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $321,000. Finally, Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $174,000. 5.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

