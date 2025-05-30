Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) Director Max Holtzman Sells 7,096 Shares

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) Director Max Holtzman sold 7,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.05, for a total value of $163,562.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Agrify Stock Performance
NASDAQ AGFY opened at $29.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.70. Agrify Co. has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $84.44.
Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agrify
Agrify Company Profile
Agrify Corporation offers hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. It offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Agrify
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.