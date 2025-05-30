Dividend Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 27th

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, and Nordstrom are the three Dividend stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Dividend stocks are shares of companies that distribute a portion of their profits to shareholders on a regular basis, typically quarterly. These companies tend to be more mature with stable cash flows, and they use dividends to return value directly to investors. While dividend payments can provide a reliable income stream, they are not guaranteed and may be cut or suspended if a company’s financial health deteriorates. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Dividend stocks within the last several days.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares stock traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.16. 184,159,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,729,112. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $41.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.69 and a beta of -5.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.43.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

SQQQ traded down $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,546,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,081,919. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.91. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a one year low of $23.22 and a one year high of $57.95.

Nordstrom (JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc., a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

JWN traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.68. 50,669,665 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,086. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $19.45 and a 1 year high of $24.99. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

