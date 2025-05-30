Promising Battery Technology Stocks To Follow Now – May 27th

Mullen Automotive, TETRA Technologies, and American Battery Technology are the three Battery Technology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Battery technology stocks are shares of companies involved in the research, development and manufacture of batteries and related components—ranging from lithium-ion and solid-state chemistries to battery management systems and recycling. Investing in these stocks gives exposure to the growing markets for electric vehicles, renewable energy storage and portable electronics by backing the firms that supply the critical materials and technologies behind modern energy storage. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Battery Technology stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Mullen Automotive (MULN)

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

NASDAQ MULN traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.16. The company had a trading volume of 17,367,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,414,289. Mullen Automotive has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $2,868,000.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,879.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MULN

TETRA Technologies (TTI)

TETRA Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

Shares of TTI stock traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $2.77. 996,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,823. The stock has a market cap of $367.95 million, a P/E ratio of 138.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.81 and a 200 day moving average of $3.54. TETRA Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $5.12.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TTI

American Battery Technology (ABAT)

American Battery Technology Company operates as a battery materials company. The company explores for resources of battery metals, such as such as lithium, nickel, cobalt, and manganese; and develops and commercializes technologies for the extraction of battery metals, as well as commercializes integrated process for the recycling of lithium-ion batteries.

Shares of ABAT traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.38. 1,632,844 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,025. American Battery Technology has a 52 week low of $0.73 and a 52 week high of $4.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of -2.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABAT

Read More