Confluence Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL)

Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 306,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,240,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.15% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBTL. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,856 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,422 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 72,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $20.24 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $19.54 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.06.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0684 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Treasury ETF (IBTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2031 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2031. The fund will terminate in December 2031. IBTL was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

