Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.2% in the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $44.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $57.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Insider Activity at Knight-Swift Transportation

In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

NYSE KNX opened at $44.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $61.51. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 60.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.60%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

