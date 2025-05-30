Confluence Investment Management LLC Sells 4,163 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK)

Confluence Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,163 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF were worth $7,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTK opened at $19.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $18.99 and a 1 year high of $20.19.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.0634 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

