Confluence Investment Management LLC Acquires 407,938 Shares of Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) by 174.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,796 shares of the travel company’s stock after buying an additional 407,938 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Tripadvisor worth $9,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 221.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,975 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 31,656 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at $379,000. Vident Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 164,792 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 30,752 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in Tripadvisor by 150,850.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 9,057 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 9,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 483.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 723,904 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $10,692,000 after acquiring an additional 599,933 shares in the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tripadvisor

In other news, CEO Almir Ambeskovic sold 16,643 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $255,137.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,222.23. The trade was a 51.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tripadvisor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $14.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 728.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average is $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.43 and a 1-year high of $18.80.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $398.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TRIP. Mizuho raised shares of Tripadvisor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Tripadvisor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Tripadvisor from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.27.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

