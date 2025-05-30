Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 158.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,735 shares during the quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,928,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846,079 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teradyne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,118,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 408,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,398,000 after acquiring an additional 13,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TER shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Citigroup cut their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Teradyne from $81.00 to $69.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.67.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER stock opened at $80.98 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.77 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.45 and its 200-day moving average is $102.59.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

