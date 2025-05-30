Wellington Management Group LLP Has $50.97 Million Stake in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,158,363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,911 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $50,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of FormFactor by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 14,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FORM. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $43.00 to $33.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. B. Riley boosted their target price on FormFactor from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. DA Davidson decreased their price target on FormFactor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on FormFactor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.71.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $126,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,197,818. The trade was a 0.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FORM stock opened at $31.14 on Friday. FormFactor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.58 and a twelve month high of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.78 and its 200-day moving average is $35.78.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. FormFactor had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

