Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. Buys Shares of 2,220 Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,220 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 327,459 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Wernau Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SBUX. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cowen lowered Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $84.05 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.55 and a 1 year high of $117.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.78 and its 200-day moving average is $95.71. The company has a market capitalization of $95.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 9.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.97%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 88.41%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.