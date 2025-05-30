Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Bought by Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH

Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 116.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. MWA Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 606 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $1,691,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 555,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,988,047.12. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 4,201 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $483,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,885. The trade was a 15.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,057 shares of company stock valued at $11,685,976 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.89.

Seagate Technology Trading Up 0.7%

STX stock opened at $118.14 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60 and a beta of 1.32. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $118.63.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.15. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.67% and a negative return on equity of 63.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

