MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $3.67 Million Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,075 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP opened at $108.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.50. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.69 and a fifty-two week high of $111.51.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

