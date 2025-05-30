Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,794 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,042 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fractal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 59,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,720,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,664 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after acquiring an additional 8,756 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,514 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 615.4% during the fourth quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 28,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after buying an additional 24,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNG stock opened at $232.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.66. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.58 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.63%.

Several research firms have commented on LNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Argus began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

