GTS Securities LLC Acquires 1,758 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

GTS Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the quarter. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CGW. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 122.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 1,900.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF stock opened at $61.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.53. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.77 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $964.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.99.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

