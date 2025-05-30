UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,795 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 30,592 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.23% of Moelis & Company worth $12,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MC. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,035 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,125,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter worth $9,149,000. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company Price Performance

MC opened at $57.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.81. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $47.00 and a 1 year high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 1.66.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 38.49% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $306.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 119.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Moelis & Company from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $86.00) on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.