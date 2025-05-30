Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.91 Million Stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of AutoNation worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AN. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,461,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,172,000 after purchasing an additional 488,904 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 422.7% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 575,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,658,000 after acquiring an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in AutoNation by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,104,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,662,000 after acquiring an additional 426,882 shares during the period. Cartenna Capital LP acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $56,831,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth about $38,136,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on AutoNation from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AutoNation from $194.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Guggenheim decreased their price target on AutoNation from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upgraded AutoNation to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.75.

AutoNation Price Performance

AN stock opened at $182.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.35 and its 200-day moving average is $175.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $148.33 and a 1 year high of $198.50.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.33. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

