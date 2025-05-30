Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 871 Shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 31,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GFL opened at $49.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.33. GFL Environmental Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.0154 per share. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GFL shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.50.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

