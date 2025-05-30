Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $3.83 Million Stake in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Timken worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Amundi lifted its position in Timken by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Timken by 25,983.3% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Timken stock opened at $69.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $90.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.08.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.17%.

TKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Timken from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

